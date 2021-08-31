Graveside services for Clinton Paul Dubose, 42, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Reed officiating.
Mr. DuBose was born June 21, 1979 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, August 28, 2021 in a local hospital. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. Mr. DuBose was a 1998 graduate of Hudson High School and was a building contractor.
Survivors include his parents, Paul and Glenna DuBose of Fairfield; mother, Janice DuBose of Lufkin; brother, Buster Sutton of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Misty and Clark Winslow of Woodville; grandmother, Patricia DuBose of Lufkin; aunts and uncles, Lisa Looney of Fort Worth, Bob and Barbara DuBose, Judy and Larry McWilliams, Mike and Gay Whitworth, all of Lufkin; and a number of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Misty Michelle DuBose; grandparents, Warren A. DuBose, Binis and Geneva Whitworth; and uncle, William DuBose.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon McWilliams, Bob DuBose, Justin DuBose, Charlie Ramsey, Buster Sutton, and Larry McWilliams.
Memorial contributions may be made to LifePoint Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
