It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Edwina Havard Rymer at the young age of 74. She lost her battle with the Covid-19 virus on August 12, 2021 at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Edwina was born on April 27, 1947, in Angelina County, Texas. She graduated from Lufkin High School and went on to attend college at the University of North Texas, where she graduated with a degree in Education.
Edwina’s life revolved around family and providing for others. Those who knew her best knew her to be very passionate, loving, confident, and determined. She was a long-time educator who cared deeply for her students and became certified in special education with a passion for teaching autistic children. Edwina was also very proud of her country and had great admiration and support for the US Troops. Her greatest source of joy however was the well-being and happiness of her family and friends. One of her greatest joys was to bring the family together and entertain those she cared so deeply about. She would stop at nothing to travel great distances to be with those she loved. Even in her last few weeks, she was bringing family together. As we continue to mourn her passing, we find some moments of comfort by remembering her favorite quote: “This too shall pass” – Abraham Lincoln
Edwina Rymer-Havard is survived by her daughters, Meagan Rymer and Kristi Rymer-Smith (Jeremy), and grandchildren, Chloe and Noah Smith; her brothers, John Havard and Joel Havard as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Horatio and Eleanor Havard, parents Edwin Earl Havard and Dora Gay Pope, sister, Barbara Thompson and niece Kelly Thompson.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to one of the following charities in honor of Edwina Rymer:
