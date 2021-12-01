Graveside services for Kathreen (Havard) Chuke, 74, of Diboll, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll, Texas, with Bro. Joe Stanley, and Bro. Dathaniel Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. before the service.
Kathreen was born December 27, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to Verdie Marcille (Small) and Virgil Havard. She passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at her residence.
Kathreen worked as a telephone operator in Houston for 33+ years until her retirement. She loved her son very much. She enjoyed gardening. She was very hospitable and always took in strangers. She was known for never meeting a stranger.
She is survived by her son, Charley Chuke from Diboll; special child, Kimberly Wilson from Livingston; sisters, Sandra and Jimmy Beauchamp from Diboll, Teresa and George Kessinger from Diboll; brother, Virgil Gayle and Nancy Havard from Diboll; nephews, Kevin Moore, Dustin Havard from Diboll, Sean Havard and wife Erryn from Lufkin; great nieces, Kelsey and Heidi Moore from Diboll, Ella and Emory Havard from Lufkin; aunt, Ann Havard from Lufkin; brother-in-law and wife, James and Cindy Chuke from Houston.
Kathreen is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Charley Chuke.
Pallbearers will be Virgil Havard, Dustin Havard, Sean Havard, Kevin Moore, James Chuke and Scotty Cosby.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
