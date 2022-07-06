Barbara (Trout) Corbett
Memorial services for Barbara (Trout) Corbett, 64, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lufkin with Rev. Gordon N. Blackman, Jr. and Rev. Dr. Brian Wiggins officiating. A reception will immediately follow the memorial service. A private graveside service will be held at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Ms. Corbett was born June 3, 1958, in Lufkin, Texas, to the late William Walter Trout, Jr. and Barbara (Gaston) Trout, and died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her residence.
Barbara graduated from Lufkin High School in 1976 and went on to receive a B.S. in Education from Sam Houston State University. Several years later, she returned to Lufkin where she raised her family.
She was a gracious, vibrant woman who loved to serve God and others. She was actively involved at First Presbyterian Church where she served as President of Presbyterian Women, volunteered with Vacation Bible School and participated in her Women’s Circle. If there was a church function to be planned, Barbara was involved with organizing and cooking. She served as Board President for Mosaic Center and was an active member of the Junior League of Lufkin. When raising her two sons, she actively volunteered with the Boy Scouts and at Hudson schools.
Barbara’s grandfather, Walter Trout, established Ellen Trout Zoo in 1967. On June 17 of that year, when she was 9, Barbara cut the ribbon to officially open the Zoo. She cut the ribbon again for the Zoo’s 20th, 40th and 50th anniversaries. In 2000, Barbara led the effort to raise a half-million dollars for a new Hippoquarium. Subsequently she was asked to select the two new hippos at Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the new exhibit. In 2001 she received the Golden Anvil Award presented by the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and the Pineywoods Foundation for her service to the community. An ardent supporter of the Zoo for years, Barbara served on the Board of Friends of Ellen Trout Zoo, including a term as President
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Caitlin Corbett of Richardson and Stephen and Emily Corbett of Lufkin; granddaughter, Lillian Corbett of Lufkin; grandson, Samuel Corbett of Lufkin; granddaughter, Sylvie Corbett of Richardson; brother, William Trout, III of Kingwood; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Suzanne Trout of Burleson; brother and sister-in-law, George and Kristen Trout of Austin; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Mark Kennedy of Rockwall; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Richard Oates of College Station; brother, Scott Milliff of Kingwood; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Corbett was preceded in death by her parents; and stepmother, Wanda Trout.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 607 Janeway Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904, or to the Ellen Trout Zoo, 402 Zoo Cir, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
