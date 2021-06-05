Waymon Higgenbotham
Memorial services for Waymon Higgenbotham, 56, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Sid D. Roberts Chapel. Waymon was born Aug. 31, 1956, in Nacogdoches, and died May 31, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Updated: June 5, 2021 @ 12:09 am
