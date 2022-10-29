Gipson square 0413

Marceil “Marcie” (Athey) Waltman

A Celebration of Life Service for Marceil “Marcie” Athey Waltman, 94, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street.