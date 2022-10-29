Marceil “Marcie” (Athey) Waltman
A Celebration of Life Service for Marceil “Marcie” Athey Waltman, 94, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Saturday at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Marceil “Marcie” Athey Waltman was born on May 13, 1928, in Huntington, Texas, to Novie and Joshua Travis Forrest and went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 21, 2022. She was one of seven children raised during the Great Depression. She learned the value of hard work early in her life, spending much time picking cotton in the family fields. Although the family struggled financially, as did most families in the depression, her childhood was filled with precious gifts that money could not buy. The family was extremely close to each other and had a strong faith in God. Her mother read the Bible to her children every day. She accepted Jesus as her Savior at a young age. The family attended Oak Flat Baptist Church. Since her family had no electricity or running water, she studied at night using a coal oil lamp. These early hardships made her stronger, and she was determined to excel in her studies. She also played volleyball and had a lead part in the senior play. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1946. After graduation, Marcie moved to Galveston, where she attended Metropolitan Business College, worked at Todd Shipyards in Galveston, and American General Insurance in Houston. She moved back to Lufkin in 1949 and attended Stephen F. Austin University.
She married Robert Athey on April 8, 1950. They had three children, Belinda, Myra, and Ralph. She was very involved with her family, being a Girl Scout leader, teaching swimming lessons, and working as a substitute teacher at her children’s elementary and junior high schools. She was also greatly involved in Langley Road Baptist Church, teaching Vacation Bible School, as well as serving as Church Secretary. She was the neighborhood spokesperson in a fight against the City of Houston, in strong opposition to a proposed city landfill that would have been built close to her neighborhood. Eloquent and impassioned, while being interviewed by a Houston television reporter, she ensured victory for her neighborhood.
In 1969, she and Robert moved the family back to Lufkin to be closer to their parents due to his health problems. She was the primary provider for the family, working a full-time job as well as two part-time jobs. She worked at Zeleskey Law Firm for 20 years, retiring in 1992.
After Robert’s death in 1975, she married Allen Waltman on February 14, 1981. It was a marriage made in heaven. During their marriage, which lasted 31 years until Allen’s death in 2012, they had a flower and vegetable garden every summer. They traveled extensively, being part of a church bus tour to New York City and Niagara Falls, traveling down into the Grand Canyon on mules, and learning to snow ski in Winter Park, Colorado. Often Marcie would get home from work on Friday to find Allen at the dining room table with a map, planning their next trip. They always said planning the trip was just as much fun as the trip itself. Every morning was a new beginning for them, and every day held all the potential in the world. Allen brought Marcie coffee to her bed every morning. She said they “solved the world’s problems” during their coffee time. Now, Marcie and Allen are together for eternity.
Marcie and Allen were members of Denman Avenue Baptist Church for many years, and Marcie was currently a member of Keltys First Baptist Church.
Marcie always ended visits or phone calls with “Remember, I love you, and God loves you. Keep looking up”.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Robert Manz; daughter and son-in-law, Myra and Eddie Morgan; son, Ralph Athey; daughter-in-law, Bea Athey; grandchildren, Bridgette Manz, Stanley and Brandy Buck, Wesley Manz, and Caleb Morgan; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Luke, Dallas, Nadine, and Jack Manz, Anthony Reclosado, Thomas Newton, and Stacie Buck; 3 great-great grandchildren, Holly, Oliver and Theo Manz; sister and brother-in-law, Lou and Doug Blankenship; sister-in-law and husband, Betty and William Mettlen.
Marcie is also survived by Allen’s children: son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Sue Waltman; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Gary Graham; daughter, Cynthia Foote; grandchildren, Jason Waltman and wife Kristy, Judson Waltman and wife Dwana, John Graham, Brandie Peoples and husband Kevin, Kimberly Graham, Leslie Graham, Jennifer Jones and husband Warren; great-grandchildren, Meredith, Jackson, and Ellie Waltman, Jarred Graham, Kaden Peoples, Daniel and Penelope Jones.
Marcie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
In addition to her parents, Marcie was preceded in death by her grandsons, Joshua Morgan and Tyler Athey; great-grandson, Daniel Buck; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nona and Manuel Cartwright; Emily and A.J. Stanbery; brother and sister-in-law, Garland and Helen Forrest; brothers, Jessie Forrest, Eugene Forrest, and still-born brother.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rima Kittley and Dr. Steven Feld for their compassionate care and caregivers Alma, Ginger, Brenda, Gary, Cheryl, Carlon, Tosha, Lois, Carolyn, Patricia, Shawn, and Patricia. Also, a special young man Korbyn Finch.
Memorial contributions in Marcie’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.