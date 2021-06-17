Funeral services for Bennie Buck “Bud” Hearn, 81, of Pasadena will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother James McKenzie and Brother Calvin Kersh officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Carrell Cemetery.
Bennie Buck “Bud” Hearn was born September 24, 1939 in Ashdown, Arkansas to proud parents Cordie Lee (Anthony) Hearn and Bennie Buck Hearn. He was a machinist at Armco National Steel Supply Company for 30 years before becoming a truck driver and eventually owning his own trucking company for 27 years before he retired.
Bud served proudly in the United States Airforce for 4 years, 1956-1960.
Bud was one of the “good ol’ boys”. They don’t make them like that anymore. He will be missed by many who loved him but his memory will live forever in everyone who ever got the privilege to know him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Shirley Marie (Halliburton) Hearn. Bud passed just 2 days before their 61st Anniversary. Bud is also survived by his 2 wonderful children, his oldest, William “Kelly” Hearn and wife Rena; and his daughter, Julie Lynn Hearn and husband Bryan Hoffpauir.
Bud is also survived by six grandchildren that he was always so proud of. In order of age: Molly June Naranjo and husband Brandon, Ethan Walter Blackwell, Zachery Colton Blackwell and wife Angela, Ryan Kelly Hearn and wife Hayley, Nathaniel Christopher Blackwell, and Rebecca Lynn Blackwell and fiancé James Keleman.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Megan Faye Hearn; sisters, Jewel Anderson of Marshall, Texas, Rose Westbrook of Deweyville, Texas, Velma Joyce Scanlon of Portland, Oregon, Floy Harrison of Orange, Texas, and Dolly Rene Brown of Oregon; and brothers, Billy Hearn of Shreveport, Louisiana and Edward Hearn of Orange, Texas.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
