Memorial services for Leslie “Lorrie” Fisher, 65, of Huntington, will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. James Mackenzie officiating.
Mrs. Fisher was born December 14, 1955 in Sulphur, Louisiana, to James Ray Skinner and Virginia (Quarles) Skinner, and died Monday, March 29, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Fisher owned Amanda’s Florist in Huntington for several years. She loved photography, flowers, and making cakes. Mrs. Fisher enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, gardening, and tending to her chickens and her dog Lincoln. She loved talking to everyone and never met a stranger.
Mrs. Fisher is survived by her husband of 35 years, Michael Fisher of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amanda Skinner of Hudson; son, James Michael Fisher of Huntington; mother, Virginia Skinner of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Johnny Mouser of Huntington; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe and Carla Skinner of Channelview and Kurt and Sam Kimmey of Huntington; granddaughter and husband, Madalyn and Hunter Bronson; grandsons, Carson Skinner and Rowan Skinner; father-in-law and spouse, Herman and Karla Fisher; mother-in-law, Caroline Fisher; brother-in-law and spouse, Daniel and Monica Fisher; sister-in-law and spouse, Diane and Ron Zimerle; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Ray Skinner; and brother, Max Kimmey.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.