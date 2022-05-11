Graveside services for Joe L. Dickens, 77, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Whitehouse Cemetery with Reverend Mark Wilke officiating.
Mr. Dickens was born October 17, 1944 in Knox City, Texas to the late Florence Eleanor (Jordan) and Elmer Edward Dickens, and died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his residence.
Mr. Dickens had resided in Lufkin for 20 years and previously resided in Grand Saline. He was a truck driver for ABF Freight Line for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing and being on the water, watching westerns, and supporting his grandchildren in their activities. Mr. Dickens was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife Peggy Dickens of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law Joe “Jody” Dickens, Jr. of Azle, Jeff and Lisa Dickens of Saginaw, Rusty and Becky Dickens of Grandbury, Glenn and Lindsey Goforth of Lufkin, Kevin and Paige Goforth of Grandbury; daughter, Destyni Goforth-Dickens of Lufkin; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James, Jerry, and Tom; and two sisters, Coy and Pat.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
