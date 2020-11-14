Leticia “Letty” Vargas
Funeral services for Leticia “Letty” Vargas, 48, of Diboll will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Diboll Civic Center with David Goodwin officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll. The family will receive friends and loved ones for a fellowship at the Diboll Civic Center following the interment.
Leticia “Letty” Vargas was born May 18, 1972 in Lufkin, Texas to Nina (Olvera) Neyland and the late Juan M. Reyes, Sr., and made her journey home Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Letty will forever be remembered as the face of Cafe Del Rio. Letty began working for Great Texas Foods in November 1994 and spent the last 26 years as a valued employee for them. She opened the original Cafe Del Rio on S. First Street where she quickly became everyone’s favorite waitress. She later moved into the management team and eventually took the store over as the General Manager. She was proof of what hard work and dedication can get you.
Letty never met a stranger. Her infectious personality and smile were contagious!! Many customers would come to specifically see her and share their families with Letty. Letty watched so many kiddos grow up, come work for her then move on and start their own families. She was more than a General Manager to the customers, she was family.
Letty was the best aunt to her nieces and nephews and more recently, a great-aunt to Asher. She loved kids and was never blessed with any of her own but had so many “adopted” ones through friendships developed at the restaurant.
Letty is survived by her husband of 19 years, Alejandro Vargas; parents, Nina Neyland and Lucila Reyes; brothers, Juan Reyes and his children Blain, Alexus, Ethan and Isabelle, Gabriel and Lucy Reyes and their children Ryan, Tony, Matt, Isiah, Audrey and Khloe; sisters, Celsa and Kevin Hurley and their children Reagan, Sydney, Kevin, Jr., Chandlyr and Eli, San Juanita and Rafael Santana and their children Talya and Max, Kim Neyland and her children Chris and Kaleb, Teri and Ernesto Trevino and their children Ernesto, Jr., Michael, Christie, Charlie and Max; parents-in-law, Elivia Banuelos, Laura and Manuel Banuelos and their children Stephanie, Emmanuel and Fannie, and Roberto Vargas; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her fathers, Juan M. Reyes, Sr. and Sonny Neyland; father-in-law, Efren Vargas; and aunt-in-law, Irma Banuelos.
Pallbearers will be Suriel Bucio, Julio Espitia, Kevin Hurley, Marcos Perez, Rafael Santana, and Gabe Mendez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Don Burdette, Don Davis, Donnie Davis, Doug Clothier, Kevin Gentry, Daniel Harris, Colin Hurley, Joe Huffman, Fred Rodriguez, Bo Garza, and nephews, Ethan Reyes, Eli McGaughey, Isiah Reyes, and Max Santana.
The family extends a special thank you to Brianne, Melissa and their team from Affinity Hospice for going above and beyond in the care for Letty and our family during this difficult time. Thank you to all those who have provided wonderful hospitality to our family during this time
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the Diboll Civic Center.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
