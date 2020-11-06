Allene H. Austin
Services for Allene H. Austin will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Nacogdoches. Allene, 91, was born March 24, 1929, in Nacogdoches and died Saturday in Lufkin.
Micheal 'Uncky' Crawford
Services for Micheal “Uncky” Crawford, 60, of Wells, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mike was born Nov. 3, 1960, in Kountze and died Nov. 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
Nancy Ruth Doleski
Services for Nancy Ruth Doleski, 66, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Doleski died Nov. 4, 2020, in Lufkin.
Edward Earl Dominey
Services for Edward Earl Dominey, 77, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Dominey died Nov. 5, 2020, in Huntington.
Mary F. 'Francie' Durham
Services for Mary F. “Francie” Durham, 62, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Macune Cemetery in San Augustine County.
Charles Harris
Services for Charles Harris, 75, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Harris was born on Oct. 29, 1945, in Alabama and died Nov. 4, 2020, in Jasper.
Kiana Johnson
Services for Kiana Johnson, 26, of Nacogdoches, will be at noon Saturday at The Grand. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Lacy Cemetery. Mrs. Johnson was born Jan. 27, 1994, in Lufkin and died Oct. 30, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Darrell McClendon
Services for Darrell McClendon, 61, are at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Greater Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. McClendon was born March 3, 1959, in Lufkin and died Oct. 30, 2020, in Longview.
Joseph Rogers
Services for Joseph Rogers, 63, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at New Beginnings Church. Visitation will be from 7-8 p.m. today at Colonial. Mr. Rogers was born May 5, 1957, in Woodville and died November 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
Thomas Stewart
Services for Thomas Stewart, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Stewart was born July 21, 1961, in Lufkin and died Nov. 2, 2020, in Conroe.
