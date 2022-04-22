Bobby & Christina Thompson

Bobby Lee Thompson was born in Cleveland, Texas to Wendell Lynn Thompson and Lee Ann (Kesinger) Thompson on July 7, 1997, and Christina Renne Thompson was born in Mesquite, Texas to Jerry Spurgeon and Samantha (Whitmire) Spurgeon on February 19, 1999, and they both tragically passed away on April 16, 2022, after a motorcycle accident in Baytown, Texas at the ages of 24 and 23 years along with their unborn son, Wendell.
Bobby and Christina both loved their families and especially enjoyed spending time with their daughter, Brianna Thompson. They enjoyed fishing, riding four-wheelers, going swimming and anything “Duck Dynasty” related. Christina also, enjoyed playing softball and going to pamper herself by having her nails done. Bobby also, enjoyed playing video games. They both loved spending their lives together side by side. It was rare that you ever saw the family apart.
Bobby and Christina are survived by their beloved daughter, Brianna Thompson of Groveton, Texas; parents: Wendell and Lee Ann Thompson of Groveton, Jerry and Samantha Spurgeon of Groveton; godmother: Carla Martin of Garland; siblings: Joshua Crotts, Claudia Bullock, Emily Gesford, Kolton Thompson, Cody Crotts, Jacob Thompson, Remi Thompson, Renaelee Thompson, Mikayla Spurgeon, Dane Young, (J.D.) Jerry Spurgeon, Haylee Atkinson; grandparents: Thomas Kesinger, Shirley Kesinger, Wendelynn Shaw, Edna and Roy Whitmire, Linda and Jim Baradziej; great grandparents: Fannie Sherbit of Ennis Texas, William Polley of Evadale; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends survive.
The family will welcome friends and extended family for visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at The Groveton Funeral Home with Bro. Buford Rogers, officiating.
Pallbearers: Aaron Mochman, Marvin Murphy, Garrett French, Jose Gonzales, Landon Sorensen, Rodolfo Luna, Joe Kesinger, Gio Liovotti, J.D. Spurgeon Jr., Dane Young, Nicholas Nickelbur, Payton Orzechows, MaisonRivers, Chad Minkley.
Honorary Pallbearers: Sheldon Vandiver, Dawson Sheffield, James Rivers, and Walter Sigford
Please share your memories with the family and sign our online guestbook @www.grovetonfuneralhome.com
