Robert Glenn “Pine Knot” Summers
Robert Glenn “Pine Knot” Summers, 84, of Lufkin, was born February 17, 1937 and went to be with his Lord and Savoir September 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Nerren Summers; father, Robert Guy Summers; wife, Flora Neil Summers; son, Jonathan Summers; grandson, Jonathan “Little Jon” Summers; brother, Guy Summers; sisters, Charlene Rogozinski, Sue Shelton, and Wanda Robinson. He is survived by daughters, Glenda Riffe and husband, Clestal, Connie Wagner and husband, Rick, all of Livingston, and Joanna Medlin and husband, Rob of Corinth; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Glenn was a long-time member and Deacon of Denman Avenue Baptist Church and served in various capacities throughout the years. He retired from Texas Foundry as a Master Pattern Maker after 47 years. Glenn’s favorite past-time was hunting and fishing. He was well known in the community as an avid/ heroic bicyclist. He still rode his bicycle up to the age of 84 years. He was best known as Pine Knot, Khaki, or Granddaddy. Most of all he loved his Lord and Savior, and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75901. A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Private graveside service will take place in the Rocky Springs Cemetery in Huntington.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
