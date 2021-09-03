James David May
James David May, age 67, of Pearland, Texas, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 in a Houston hospital. David was born September 8, 1953, to the late James William May and Mary Helen (Moore) May. He is preceded in death by his father, James William May. He is survived by his wife, Sandi; sons, Nick May and wife Marlynda of Lufkin; Nolan May of Lufkin; and James David May, Jr. of Houston; daughter, Melanie May of Pearland; mother, Mary Helen May of Lufkin; bothers, Eugene May and wife Sandy of Huntington; and Michael May of Round Rock; sisters, Mary Jane Sapp and husband Butch of Lufkin; Kathryn Mote and husband Johnny of Wheatland, Wyoming; and Susan Richard and husband James of Houston; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; along with a host of other family and friends.
David was a wonderful husband, father and provider for his family. David was a man with a big heart and a giving soul. He would go out of his way to help anyone in need. He graduated from Stephen F Austin State University with a degree in business. For many years David owned and operated his own security business in Houston. He loved to hunt, fish, scuba dive and work on his property in New Braunfels. David’s caring heart and love of adventure will be greatly missed by all those who knew him. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Clayton Funeral Home Chapel in Pearland Texas.
