Marshall Bryan Hedges, age 50, died suddenly in his home in Montgomery, Texas on December 14th, 2022.
Bryan was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1972, the younger of two children. After graduating from Lufkin High School in 1990, he earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Texas A&M University in 1994. After his graduation, Bryan moved to Conroe, Texas to pursue business opportunities and there met the love of his life and future wife, Leigh Anne Kendrick. Bryan worked in a variety of sales-oriented jobs before eventually pursuing his passion of real estate, opening his own brokerage, Area Pro Group, in 2017. Bryan had a passion for people and a charisma that made him a natural salesman, and he loved his work almost as much as he loved his wife and two children.
He was a dedicated husband and father, and his greatest achievement in life was his loving family. Bryan was an Aggie for life, dedicated in his following of all Texas A&M sporting events. His most beloved hobby was the keeping of pigeons. He was a Sunday school teacher and deacon at First Baptist Montgomery. Bryan was known in the community for his tireless energy and gregarious nature, especially with his clients and prospective clients. He never met a stranger and was a mentor and source of strength for many in the community.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Leigh Anne Hedges, his two children, Camden and Addison Hedges, his sister, Jamie Mahan and her husband John of Lufkin, his parents, Reverend Jimmy and Sue Hedges of Lufkin, his brothers-in-law Paul Kendrick and wife Kathy of Pipe Creek and Kevin Kendrick and wife Debbie of Alto, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Nathan and Letha Hedges of Whitesboro and Virgil and Louise Chamness of Tyler, and his parents in-law Gene and Mavonee Kendrick.
Pallbearers will be Camden Hedges, Judd Mahan, Jace Mahan, Brian Kendrick, Eric Kendrick, Clifton Tierney, and Kyle Partain.
A visitation for Marshall was held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas 77303, followed by a celebration of life from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Pastor Chris Gober officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cashnerconroe.com for the Hedges family.
