Blaise Jax Carpenter
Graveside services for Blaise Jax Carpenter, infant son of Araceli Martinez and Lawrence Carpenter, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 in the New Prospect Cemetery.
Blaise was born and died on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in a local hospital.
Blaise was an angel from above and will be forever in the hearts of those who loved him. He will be greatly missed but not forgotten.
He is survived by his parents; brother, Jasiah Carpenter; grandparents, Yolanda and Rogelio Ramirez and Crystal Brown; aunt, Alma Martinez; and uncles, Jose Martinez, Juan Martinez, Quincy Richards and Undez Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Blas Martinez.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
