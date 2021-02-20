Michael Lynn Arrowood
Funeral services for Michael Lynn Arrowood, 63, of Lufkin will be held Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Boone officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Arrowood was born December 27, 1957 in Bowie, Texas to Reta Joan (Gill) and Billy Valchor Arrowood, and died Wednesday, February 17, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Arrowood resided in Lufkin most of his life. He worked for O’Reilly Auto Parts and served on the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department for 8-9 years. He was the Dallas Cowboys’ #1 fan.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Lindsey and Jon Dunn of Lufkin; sons, Jacob Michael Arrowood and Stephen Carol Arrowood, both of Lufkin; grandchildren, Sydney Michelle Dunn, Jonathan Michael Dunn and Cooper Oddis Dunn; mother, Reta Joan Abbott of Lufkin; brother, Alan Wayne Arrowood of Lufkin; niece, Brittany Arrowood of Lufkin; and nephews, Justin Arrowood and Jordan Arrowood, both of Carrollton.
He was preceded in death by his father.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.