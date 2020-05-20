James Richard Bickley
Let the fun begin!
Funeral services for James Richard Bickley, 82, of Pollok will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Keltys First Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour before the services. Refreshments will be served.
He was born July 5, 1937 and passed away peacefully at his residence Sunday, May 17, 2020. He retired as Pastor of Piney Creek Missionary Baptist Church after seven wonderful years.
James and Frankie were a blessed couple being married for 62 years. They had three boys, Mike (World Peace) Bickley of Jasper, Rev. Wayne Bickley and wife Suzie of Livingston, Rev. Keith Bickley and wife Karen of Pollok, and a wonderful daughter, Sherice Burton of Pollok. They had 12 grandchildren, Rev. Ryan Lavin of Pollok, Michael Burton and wife Destiny of Cleveland, Kori Isbell and husband Eric of Deer Park, Keri Ditsworth and husband Adam of Lufkin, Staff Sgt. Kevin Bickley and wife Salena of Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, Adam Bickley and wife Dana of Lufkin, Tony Bickley and wife Sonya of Spring, Jessica Bickley of Livingston, Amber Price and husband Will of Lufkin, Tara Pope and husband Jason of Huntington, Jill Ann Brantner and husband Jimmy of Lufkin, 22 great-grandkids, nephew, Bobby Reichert, in-laws, Mike Demaree, Gay and Glenn Walker, Burlon and Kay Jones, Robert and Jessica Gavette, Frank Williams, Jr., Jess and LouAnn Williams.
Services will be led by grandson Ryan Lavin assisted by Rev. Wayne and Rev. Keith Bickley.
Preceded in death by mom and dad, WT and Gertrude Bickley, sister Patsy Reichert, granddaughter, Valerie Nicole Burton; and sister-in-law, Glenda Demaree.
He was a blessed man and was lovingly known by his great-grandkids as “Mean PaPaw”. (I ain’t gotta carry out the garbage no more.)
Burial will be in Gann Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam, Tony and Kevin Bickley, Michael Burton, John David Isbell and Jace Ditsworth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Piney Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 7105 FM 2781, Kennard, Texas 75847.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
