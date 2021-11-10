Services for Robbie Louise Click, 87, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Rusty Renfroe officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mrs. Click was born November 5, 1934 in Nacogdoches, Texas, the daughter of the late Alyene (Y’Barbo) and George Montes. She passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Click was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was the Valedictorian of the Chireno Class of 1954. She enjoyed gardening, genealogy, quilting, camping and was an avid rock collector.
Survivors include her sons, Tim Click, Kenneth Click and wife Ona Gail and Walter Click and wife Carolyn Stanbery; grandchildren, Brandon and Joy Click, Josh and Monica Lawrence, Brandon and Alisa Weeks, Cody Click, Jonathan and Kimberly Click, Chad and Amanda Christopher, Brittany and Chase Brewer, Stanley Click and Bobby Stanbery; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Hernandez; daughter-in-law, Peggy Click; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Click was preceded in death by her husband, Claud Click; son, Ronnie Click; and brothers, Pete Montes, Ray Montes, and Charles Montes.
Pallbearers will be Cody Click, Jonathan Click, Stanley Click, Bobby Stanbery, Chad Christopher and Brandon Weeks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Click, Josh Lawrence and Jace Christopher.
Mrs. Click’s family wishes to extend special thanks to Hattie Redd-Greifzu, Tonya Brown and the complete staff of Wells Nursing home and Tiffany, Connie, Jenny, Hortencia, Amanda, Demetric, Matt and Justina with Hospice in the Pines for their loving care of her.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.