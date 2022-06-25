-Memorial services for Franklin “Frank” D. Cavanaugh, 87, of Lufkin, will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home with Rev. Jennifer Lantis officiating.
Mr. Cavanaugh was born on January 31, 1935, in Lufkin, Texas, to Maurice Dalton Cavanaugh and Rose Fredregill Cavanaugh, and died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Lufkin.
Franklin enjoyed square and round dancing and together with his wife would travel all over East Texas to dancing events, they were a big part of the Lufkin VFW and could regularly be found at their many events. Mr. Cavanaugh retired from the United States Air Force in 1978 after 21 years of service as an aircraft electrician. After retirement he started his own company, Cavanaugh Electric and owned it from 1988-2001. His favorite pastime was reading western books.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John D. Cavanaugh and Emily of Lufkin; granddaughter, Elise Cavanaugh of Lufkin; grandson, Eric Cavanaugh of Lufkin; sister, LaVoice Hammons of Houston; and sister, LaJoice McKinney of Houston, along with other family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife, Elizabeth Ann Cavanaugh.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Elise and Eric Cavanaugh; Antonio Solis, Francisco “Pancho” Rodriguez, Glenn Lindermann, and Cedric Cooley.
Special memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Lufkin, 1300 S. First St., Lufkin, Texas, 75901.
