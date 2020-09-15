Bobby E. Baxter

Services for Bobby E. Baxter, 91, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home.Mr. Baxter was born Feb. 8, 1929, and died Sept. 14, 2020, in a local hospital.

Dosie Parks

Services for Dosie Parks, 70, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Parks died Sept. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.

Hogan Whitaker

Services for Hogan Whitaker, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Whitaker died Sept. 14, 2020, in Lufkin.