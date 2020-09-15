Bobby E. Baxter
Services for Bobby E. Baxter, 91, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home.Mr. Baxter was born Feb. 8, 1929, and died Sept. 14, 2020, in a local hospital.
Dosie Parks
Services for Dosie Parks, 70, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Parks died Sept. 13, 2020, in Lufkin.
Hogan Whitaker
Services for Hogan Whitaker, 77, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Whitaker died Sept. 14, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.