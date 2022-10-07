Bobbie Lea McBride
Bobbie Lea McBride, 92, of Huntsville, TX passed away peacefully on October 4, 2022.
Mrs. McBride was born on July 21, 1930 in Woodlake, Texas to Saratha Lea Roach Hutson and Clyde Hutson. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Jim Tom McBride; sister Littie Sue Roach Roberts and husband Vance Roberts of Lufkin, Texas; son Tommy Harold McBride of Lufkin, Texas; daughter Sharon Sue McBride Anders of Huntsville, Texas; and granddaughter Natasha Camille Cooper Meador of Huntsville, Texas.
She is survived in death by son and daughter-in-law Carey and Bonnie McBride of Brady, Texas; grandchildren Sabrina Lumpkin and husband Kevin, Cheri Coleman and husband Craig, Jondan McBride and wife Desiree, Jason McBride and wife Vanessa, and loving grandson M. Brandon Cooper, and grandson in-law Dr. Joseph Meador; great grandchildren Lacy Oliver and husband Dylan, Cody Weisinger and wife Erin, Dylan Coleman and wife Bryanna, Daulton Coleman, Zachary Lumpkin, Owen Grella and wife Jenna, and Aaron Grella; and great great grandsons Braxton Oliver, Hutson Oliver, and Cayde Coleman.
She was retired from Sam Houston State University where she worked for 22 years in Facilities Management Purchasing. She was an active member of the Church of Christ-Trinity, and participated in weekly ladies’ bible class. Bobbie’s main focus in life was family, friends and her belief in God. She was an avid crocheter, bowler, cook, 42 player, and music lover.
Funeral services for Mrs. McBride will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Visitation will be prior to services beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Waller-Thornton Funeral Home Chapel in Huntsville, Texas. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas for a private family graveside service. In lieu/addition of lowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Bobbie Lea McBride to the American Heart Association.
