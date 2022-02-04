Funeral services for Donald Earl Scogin, 66, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Elton Musick officiating. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery.
Mr. Scogin was born October 24, 1955 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Irene (Hopson) and Jack Scogin, and died Friday, January 28, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Scogin was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and served his country in the United States Army. He owned and operated Scogin Masonry for many years. He enjoyed playing poker, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Donna Matthews and husband Eric of Huntington; grandson, Dakota Matthews of Huntington; granddaughter, Lisa Baird and wife Caitlin of Huntington; great-granddaughter, Paizlee Glawson of Huntington; brothers, Jimmy Scogin and wife Pat of Hudson, Ronnie Scogin and wife Kerrie of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol Ann Scogin; brother, Walter Ray Scogin; sister, Jackie Faye Cochran, and niece, Deidre “Dede” Cochran Scogin.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Matthews, J.D. Gates, Mike Scogin, Rick Hellwig, Craig Lawson, and Scott Scogin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Derrick Brown, Todd Stewart, and Tommy Tucker.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
