William Frank “Bill” Schmidt
William (Bill) Frank Schmidt was born October 3, 1939, in North Tonawanda, NY, to the late William Frank Schmidt Sr., and Frances Rose (Manning) Schmidt, and passed peacefully on July 28, 2022, in Sugar Land, TX.
William Frank “Bill” Schmidt
William (Bill) Frank Schmidt was born October 3, 1939, in North Tonawanda, NY, to the late William Frank Schmidt Sr., and Frances Rose (Manning) Schmidt, and passed peacefully on July 28, 2022, in Sugar Land, TX.
Bill was born and raised in Tonawanda, NY. After high school, he joined the US Army and enjoyed his stationing in Okinawa. After an honorable discharge, he moved back to Tonawanda where he worked at the General Motors plant in Buffalo before starting a lifelong career in the steel foundry industry. Bill received an associate degree in metallurgy from the University at Buffalo in 1968. After moving up the ranks at Atlas Steel in Buffalo he moved the family to Lufkin, TX, in 1976, where he enjoyed 15 years at Texas Foundries before finishing his career at foundries in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Medical issues brought him back to Texas in 2018 where he lived with his son and daughter-in-law.
Bill’s best years were spent in Lufkin where he was an active member of St. Cyprians Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry, volunteering on the third Sunday men’s cooking team, training and scheduling the acolytes, and rarely missing a Sunday while laying claim to ‘his’ pew: right side, front row. He loved his time umpiring youth baseball, softball, and men’s softball and managing the men’s fastpitch softball team, the TF (Texas Foundries) Tons, taking them as far as the USSSA National Tournament in 1982.
Bill is survived by his children, daughter Patricia (Patti) Ann Schmidt and son and daughter-in-law William (Bill/Billy) Frank Schmidt III and Heidi, granddaughters Kathryn Schmidt and Haven Burrous, grandsons Hunter and Heston Burrous, great granddaughter Rosalie Schmidt, sister Grechen Schmidt, sister-in-law Darlene Schmidt, nephews Geoff and Gavin Schmidt, and niece Kate Cutting. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gary Schmidt, brother-in-law Howard Orlean, and son-in-law Rodney Ross.
A memorial service will be held at Sugar Land First Methodist Church, 431 Eldridge, Road, Sugar Land, TX 77478, on September 10, 2022, at 10am, with reception to follow.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.