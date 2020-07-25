Evelyn Lois Tullos
Funeral services for Evelyn Tullos, 82, of Apple Springs will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas, with Pastor Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery.
Mrs. Tullos was born February 15, 1938 in Wells, Texas and passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Apple Springs at her residence surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Rosa Ethel and Jim B Hadaway.
She married the love of her life, Dan Tullos and spent 48 years enjoying life together, raising their kids and grandkids. She spent her years being a loving wife, a wonderful mama and a granny who spoiled her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She spent her last days loving her family to the fullest. She was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. She spoke softly and loved with her entire heart.
She is survived by her son and wife, Danny and Gina Tullos, daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Scot Brister, all of Apple Springs. Grandchildren, April and husband Mike Davis, Kyle and wife Kendra Brister, Brittany and husband Daniel McSwain, Megan and husband B.J. Baldree; great grandchildren, Katie and Max Davis, Daniel and Ryan Brister, Blaize, Zoey, and Timber McSwain, Easton and Paisley Baldree; brother and sister-in-law, Dewayne and Joni Tullos; sister-in-law, Kay Tullos, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Dan Tullos;
Sisters, Garvis (Dutch) Middleton, Estelle Simmons, Jimmy Tims Byrd, and Hazel Oldham; brothers, Edmond Hadaway, Sherwood Hadaway, and George Hadaway.
Pallbearers are Jerry Middleton. Larry Middleton, Dean Davis, Kevin Tullos, Terry Tullos, Gary Tullos and Brink Hollis.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. (face mask required).
The family would like to extend and say “thank you” to the staff of Hospice in the Pines for all their care and wonderful support. Very special “thank you” of Misty McMullen and Lari DeLeon for all their loving care they provided to our precious mama.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
