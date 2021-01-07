Mass of Christian Burial for Miguel Castro, 78, of Moscow will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Corrigan with Fr. Tarsisius Puling SVD officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Castro was born July 8, 1942 in Ucareo, Michoacan, Mexico to the late Dolores (Perez) and Miguel Castro, and died Saturday, January 2, 2021 in Livingston. He retired from Georgia Pacific following 30 years of employment. Mr. Castro was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Leonel and Josefina Castro, Fredi and Rosa Castro, and Gustavo Castro, all of Moscow; daughters and sons-in-law, Matilde Duran of Moscow, Veronica and Noe Solis of Lufkin, and Lucia and Carlos Gonzalez of Diboll; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gabriel and Maria Castro, Manuel and Elena Castro, Carlos and Daisy Castro, Zeferino and Maria Castro, and Gamaliel and Estela Castro; sisters and brothers-in-law, Angela and Mario Coss, Belen and Jose Eurioles, Auxilio and Antonio Lopez, Dorotea and Victor Villareal, Mercedes and Miguel Espino, and Rebeca and Guadalupe Suarez; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esperanza (Duran) Castro; three sons; and three daughters.
Pallbearers will be Leonel Castro, Gustavo Castro, Fredi Castro, Gabriel Castro, Zeferino Castro, Manuel Castro, and Gamaliel Castro.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
