Phyllis Jean Holm
Memorial services for Phyllis Jean Holm, 95, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lufkin with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mrs. Holm was born December 5, 1924, in Lake City, Iowa, to Burge Hammond Sr. and Ethel (Cowing) Hammond, and died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Holm was involved in the mission field, “Home Missionary”. She and her husband ministered to and took care of many young people. Mrs. Holm enjoyed playing the piano and organ and loved to crochet. She was a member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lufkin.
Mrs. Holm is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis D. and Patricia Holm of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Reggie R. and Sandie Holm of Effingham, IL; son and daughter-in-law, Vance A. and Elaine Holm of Satsuma, AL; son and daughter-in-law, Timothy L. and Norma Holm of Cleveland, TN; daughter, Laretta Weaver of McIntosh, AL; daughter, Myra Lieske of Clarksville, TN; 13 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Francis D. Holm
Special memorials may be made to Cross Road Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
