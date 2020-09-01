Kenneth Wayne Freeman

Services for Kenneth Wayne Freeman, 51, of Corrigan, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Freeman was born June 23, 1969, and died Aug. 27, 2020.

Van Duane Hickman

Van Duane Hickman died Aug. 18, 2020. He was born May 23, 1952.

James Emmett 'Jim/Papaw' Stover Sr.

Services for James Emmett “Jim/Papaw” Stover Sr., 85, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Mr. Stover was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Huntington, West Virginia, and died Aug. 29, 2020, in Lufkin.