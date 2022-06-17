Memorial services for Karen Corinne Curbow, 59, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Stacy Perkins officiating.
Ms. Curbow was born May 25, 1962, in Lufkin, Texas, to Harold Curbow and Barbara (Spears) Curbow, and died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Lufkin.
Karen had an utmost love for her family. She had a servant's heart, spending time entertaining her nieces and nephew after school with snacks and games. They still have fond memories of those times together. Karen was gifted with patience for children as well as crafts, such as her beautiful and detailed cross stitching. She enjoyed furniture refinishing, wallpapering, room design, and painting. She had a passion for jewelry and shopping, giving new meaning to the slogan "shop till you drop." Karen loved the outdoors and animals as she would be seen sitting in the yard swing admiring nature. Karen found pleasure in teaching VBS in the summers at Allentown Methodist Church, where she assisted with craft classes. She worked with Meals on Wheels program at the Angelina Senior Citizen Center, where her clients were met with kindness and sweet smile. Karen accepted Jesus an early age and later recommitted her life to Him at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. She expressed recently she was ready when the time came to meet her Savior.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Robert Jacks of Lufkin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, David H. and Wanda Curbow of Lufkin, TX; sister, Marie Hight of Lufkin, TX; niece, Tara Stephenson of San Antonio, TX; nephew and wife, Justin and Rebecca Jacks of Georgetown, TX; niece and husband, Dr. Amie Curbow-Hung and Tony Hung of The Woodlands, TX; niece and husband, Jaclyn and Craig Childers, of Lufkin, TX; niece and husband, Amber and Justin Black; nephew and fiancé Jonathan Curbow and Amanda Hillin of Lufkin, TX; niece and husband Sara and Bryan Johnson of Lufkin, TX; special friend, Robert Foote of Lufkin, TX; and numerous great nieces, great nephews, and other family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Craig Childers, Justin Jacks, Bryan Johnson, Robert Jacks, and Jonathan Curbow.
Special memorials may be made to the LEAD Education Foundation, 148 Westfield Loop, Lufkin, TX 75904; Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036-3604; or the Winnie Berry Animal Shelter, 1102 N John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.