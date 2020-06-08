Memorial services for Cyril Darwin “Cy” Stapleton, 85, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. In accordance to his wishes, his body was donated to UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Cy was born in Atlanta, Georgia on September 23, 1934 to the late Col. Cyril Darwin Stapleton, Sr. (Ret.) and Marion Reynolds Stapleton, and passed away at his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020.
As the son of an Army father, he moved around the country during his primary and secondary school years, but one of his fondest memories was playing in the Longview (Texas) High School band.
After high school, Cy enlisted in the Army and was trained as a court reporter. He served two years in Bordeaux, France, and Frankfurt, Germany, before receiving an appointment to West Point Military Academy. During his last years of life, he enjoyed connecting with the other members of his West Point class.
He moved to Houston, Texas, where a friend introduced him to sky diving, and he became very active in the sport. Weather permitting, he would go out to the drop zone every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to make several jumps per day. When he finally gave up the sport, he had accumulated more than 1,500 jumps.
In 1973 he met and married Elisabeth L. (“Libby”) Love, whom he called his “bride” for the rest of his life.
Also, while in Houston, he started a printing trade newspaper called Printer’s News that covered the Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas area. During this time, he became interested in the history of printing, collecting examples of printing firsts and speaking on the subject across the country. He was also instrumental in starting Houston’s Museum of Printing History by donating some of his printing artifacts.
A good friend of his, Bill Palmer, who acted as Merlin the Magician, invited Cy to a new renaissance festival near Houston. He immediately fell in love with the festival and contacted the management about the possibility of opening a 15th-century-style print shop and type foundry. He opened the shop during the second season of the festival and operated it for more than 15 years before selling it to one of his volunteers.
Cy, along with his wife and their two daughters, moved to Lufkin, Texas, in 1980 where he started a printing business.
After moving to Lufkin, he renewed an interest in Medal of Honor recipients and World War II and began dealing in autographed Medal of Honor and World War II German Knights Cross photographs and signed books.
Over the years, he was a member of the boards of the Printing Industries Association of Texas, the Museum of East Texas and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. Also, he was a member of the Lufkin Rotary Club and First Presbyterian Church.
Shortly before his death, he was asked if he had any fear of death. He said, “Not at all. I have had a wonderful life. I’ve had 46 years of marriage to the most incredible woman I’ve ever met. I have three incredible daughters who have married incredible men and have given me eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. I have traveled the world. I have met and socialized with many of the world’s movers and shakers in the military, in entertainment, in politics, etc. I am living with cancer now, and when the good Lord decides it’s my time to join him, I’m ready.”
Cy was preceded in death by his mother, father and granddaughter, Abigail Elisabeth Grimes.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Libby; three daughters and their husbands: Michelle and Rick McIlvoy of Fort Worth, Elisabeth and Scott Grimes of Hudson and Jennifer and Army Warrant Officer Greg Van Horn of Carthage, New York. Also, he is survived by eight grandchildren: Madeline Pittman, Morgan McIlvoy and Peyton McIlvoy of Fort Worth; Austin and Alexis Grimes of Hudson; and Samantha, Madison and Danielle Van Horn of Carthage, New York. Other survivors include three great-grandchildren; his sister Susan Murtland of Dunwoody, Georgia; numerous nieces and nephews; and a number of good friends.
The family members would like to express their appreciation to Hospice in the Pines, Texas Home Health, Dr. Joseph Koch, Dr. Rohit Kedia and Dr. Michael Wang of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for their loving care.
Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church at 607 Jane Way, Lufkin, Texas 75904; the Disabled American Veterans; Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904; or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
