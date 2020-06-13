Linda Wortman
Linda Wortman, 75, of Lufkin, was born November 6, 1944, the daughter of the late Wilmer Henry and Lonia Faulk, and died Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Houston.
She loved her family deeply, and particularly enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren. She loved the outdoors and coloring, as well as family get togethers.
Mrs. Wortman is survived by her husband, Dennis Wortman of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Paul Lessard of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Lori Caddenhead of Lufkin, TX; son, Ricky Harrelson of Trinity, TX; granddaughter and husband, Danielle and Kenny Bradberry; grandson, Brent McCulloch; grandson, Michael McColloch; granddaughter and husband, Brandy and Edwin Parker; granddaughter and husband, Breanna and Jeremy Thompson; grandson, Michael Wainwright; granddaughter, Shauna Fite; grandson, Scott Harrelson; grandson and wife, Tommy and Samantha Ward; granddaughter and husband, Crystal and Ryan Sellers; grandson, Richard Harrelson; granddaughter, Kelley Harrelson; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Buster Williams.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
