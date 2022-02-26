Funeral services for Alton Joseph Meyer, 77, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 2:00 pm in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel at Garden of Memories Memorial Park, with Reverend Randall K. Green officiating.
Mr. Meyer was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 14, 1944 to the late Logan and Emelda Meyer and died Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.
Mr. Meyer was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He served one tour in Vietnam.
While stationed in Tacoma, Washington Al met and married the love of his life, Joan.
He was a banker in Seattle, Washington before moving his family to Lufkin in 1987 to begin a successful career as the owner of an automobile dealership. He owned and operated Al Meyer Ford for 34 years and was a valued member of the community.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years Joan; son, Darrell; daughter, Kristi; grandsons; Alec and Andrew Meyer; granddaughter, Lia; mother- in- law, Judy Carty; sister, Teresa Broussard; brother, William Meyer, as well as numerous nephews, cousins and friends.
Mr. Meyer was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Logan Meyer, Jr. and daughter- in- law, Maro Sarafian-Meyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Al and Joan Meyer Education Scholarship of Angelina College — Angelina College Foundation — PO Box 1768- Lufkin, Texas 75902-1768 or The Aplastic Anemia and MDS International Foundation- 4330 East West Highway, Suite 230, Bethesda, Maryland 20814 (aamds.org).
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home and Garden of Memories Memorial Park, Lufkin. Memories and condolences may be added at www.GipsonFuneralHome.com.
