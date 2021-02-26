Mary Louise (Robertson) Willmon
Funeral services for Mary Louise (Robertson) Willmon, 89, of Lufkin will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating. Private graveside committal will be held at Largent Cemetery.
Mary Louise (Robertson) Willmon was born August 20, 1931 in Buffalo, Texas to the late Cecil Irene (Reeder) and Willis Ezeakiel “Zeke” Robertson. She went to be with the Lord Monday, February 15, 2021.
As a young child, her family moved to Lufkin, Texas where she would reside for most of her life. Mary attended Lufkin public schools for most of her school years, but moved to Dallas, Texas shortly after the death of her father in 1946 and graduated from Adams High School. She married Elbert Leroy Willmon in 1949 and returned to Lufkin, making it her home for the rest of her life.
She was a long-time employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Diboll, Texas, starting as a rural carrier in 1969 and serving many years as a window clerk until her retirement in 1991.
Mary loved every second of life, loved her husband, children, and grandchildren more than anything, and cherished every moment she could spend with them. She was called Granny by practically all who knew her. She lived on Ben Dunn Road almost 60 years, and stubbornly refused to move anywhere else.
She was a life-long member of Timber Creek Church, and seldom missed an opportunity to carry meals to members of the church family during their times of need. She was a longtime supporter of Pleasant Hills Children’s Home in Palestine.
After her retirement from the Postal Service, she began a crusade to discover her family ancestry, an obsession that would last the rest of her life. Long before the advantages of the internet, she tirelessly searched cemeteries and libraries all across East Texas. In her later years searching Ancestry.com was a favorite pastime. She was a member of the Angelina County Genealogical Society and a very proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Melinda Willmon of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughters and son-in-law, Annette and Gene Lee and Melba White, all of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Scott and Lisa Willmon, Michelle and Jimmy Mettlen, Melissa and David Radke, Brandon and Kylie White, Meridith and Jake Baxter, all of Lufkin, and Tyler and Riki Willmon of Signal Mountain, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Andy and Ben Willmon, Bailey Langford, Mallory Kennedy, Remi and Roco Radke, Maddie Mettlen, Korlie and Krew White, Jillian and Brecken Baxter, all of Lufkin; great-great-grandchild, Liam Arellano, sister, Nelda Stringer of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Joe Willmon of Arp; and long-time neighbors and friends, Tim and Debbie Beamon and Patrick and Belinda Espree; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elbert Leroy Willmon; son-in-law, Donald White; former daughter-in-law, Sharon Johnson; infant grandson, Christopher Lee; infant great-grandson, Elisha Radke; and sister, Carolyn Gurley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dusty Stringer, Cliff Turgeau, Lawrence Purke, Gene Norton, Duane Freeman and Larry Lasiter.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timber Creek Church, 2021 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1177, Fairfield, Texas 75840.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.