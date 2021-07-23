Victor Baeza
Cremation services for Victor Baeza, 81, of Hemphill, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Baeza was born July 26, 1939, and died July 14, 2021, in Hemphill.
Mary Lou Bridges
Services for Mary Lou Bridges, 72, of Beaumont, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mary was born Dec. 6, 1948, and died July 17, 2021.
James Lee
Services for James Lee, 53, of Apple Springs, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Ligon CME Chapel in Nigton. Interment will follow in the Ligon Memorial Park. Mr. Lee was born Feb. 2, 1968, in Lufkin and died July 21, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Christopher Purdy
Cremation services for Christopher Purdy, 61, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Purdy was born July 1, 1960, in New York and died July 20, 2021, in Lufkin.
Joe Suell Jr.
Cremation services for Joe Lewis Suell Jr, 69, of Center, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Suell was born July 27, 1951, in Center and died July 18, 2021, in Center.
