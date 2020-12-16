Margaret Ramirez Compean
Funeral services for Margaret Compean, 75, of Diboll, will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll with Father Luis Fernando officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery.
Margaret was born October 5, 1945 in Houston, Texas, to Charlie Felix Ramirez and Inez Ruiz, and died Friday, December 11, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Compean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devote Catholic and an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Alfonso Mares Compean, Sr.; sons and their wives, Alfonso Mares Jr and Yamin Compian, John Lupe and Rosa Compian, Daniel and Lisa Compean, and Michael Compean; and daughter Linda Compean Davis; brother and sister-in-law John and Bonnie Silva, 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul Ramirez and Felix Ramirez.
Pallbearers will be Izaiah Davi Compean, Victor Alfonso Compean, James Davis, Jr., Chip Thompson, Raul DeJesus, and Michael Snyder.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020, with the Rosary recited from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.