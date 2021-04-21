Nickalas Frizzle
Funeral services for Nickalas Frizzle, 22, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Eastview United Pentecostal Church with Reverend David Hunt officiating. A private interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Nickalas Alexander Frizzle was born December 21, 1998 in Nacogdoches, Texas to William “Bill” Frizzle and Terri Katherine (Hooper) Frizzle, and died April 14, 2021 in a local hospital.
Nickalas was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and was employed with Sam’s Club. He was a member of Eastview United Pentecostal Church. Nickalas graduated in 2017 from Lifeline Training Center and attended Texas Bible College in Lufkin.
Rather than foreign missions, Nickalas aspired to serve as a “US missionary” to help meet the many needs we have in this country. Nickalas loved teaching and being involved in the Kid’s View children ministry at Eastview UPC and his students dearly loved him. His greatest desire was for each and every one of them to receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
Nickalas was also a great help to his family. He never hesitated to assist with the family business. In addition, he was employed at Sam’s Club where he received much joy through assisting members and sharing his love of Jesus with others.
Nickalas was also an avid lover of Legos and built many intricate items. Due to his creativity and ingenuity, a dream job would have included being a Lego kit designer.
Survivors include parents, Terri Katherine (Hooper) and William “Bill” Frizzle of Lufkin; brother, Christopher Frizzle of Lufkin; grandmother, Jackie Hooper of Huntington; aunts and uncles, Cheryl and Gerald Cartwright of Huntington, Michelle Hooper and Jesse Neese of Maryville, Tennessee, John and Connie Frizzle of Springfield, Missouri, Cindy Frizzle of Washington, Beverly and Joe Rasmussen of Rogersville, Missouri; cousins and spouses, Christina Akers, Justin and April (Brasuell) Cartwright, Kellee and Ronnie Hayes, James and Courtney Cartwright, all of Huntington, Haley and Josh Green of Springfield, Missouri; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Cody Havard, Timothy Shofitt, Conlen Jones, Shane Wilkins, Landon Wilkerson, and Logan Wilkerson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:30 to 7:30 pm Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests everyone attending the visitation and/or funeral services to please wear a mask.
For anyone wishing to make a charitable contribution, please consider the Kid’s View children ministry at Eastview United Pentecostal Church at P.O. Box 375, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
