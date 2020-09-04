Evonne Mardell Green
Graveside services for Evonne Mardell Green, 89, of Huntington will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Treadwell Cemetery with Pastor Scooter Kelley and Brother Ed Snelson officiating.
Mrs. Green was born December 17, 1930 in Hollywood, California to the late Maurine (Hale) and Gail Waite, and died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in a local hospital.
Formerly of Channelview, Mrs. Green had resided in Huntington since 1993. She was known for her volunteer work which led her to work with the Girl Scouts of America San Jacinto Council for 15 years, as well as CISC. She was a Marine wife and made many lap blankets for veterans. Mrs. Green also assisted with the home schooling of her great-grandchildren. Her husband recalls her patience and sharp wit, which means she never lost an argument. She was a great cook and everyone especially loved her pinto beans, cornbread and fried potatoes. Mrs. Green was a member of Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Norman Green of Huntington; daughters, Gail Fisher of Huntington and Michelle Rae Green of Canyon Lake; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Ruthe Green of Houston; grandchildren, Melonie Staggs of Channelview, Kevin Green, Kory Green, both of Huffman, Dr. McKenzie Loren Green and husband Dr. Alex Ling of Houston; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Meghan Goddard of Huntington and Myranda Staggs of Crosby; and great-great-grandchildren, Korbin Cole Goddard, Maddox Ryan Goddard, Gabriel Dupree, Lilly Dupree, all of Huntington, and Nevaeh Staggs of Crosby.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Dewey Fisher.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Alex Ling, Kevin Green, Kory Green, Aaron Crawford, Kyle Stephenson and Ryan Goddard.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
