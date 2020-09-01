Rachel Fay Spruell, 84, went home to be with the Lord on the evening of August 21, 2020 with her husband, Brandon, by her side. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service is to be scheduled at a later date.
Rachel was a treasure to all who knew her. She was the matriarch of her family and a great source of love and strength. She had a nurturing spirit, the patience of a saint, and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. She had a beautiful smile and a feistiness that kept you on your toes.
She held her family close to her heart and loved spending time laughing and visiting with them. With a twinkle in her eye, she would tell stories of family and friends from days gone by. She loved reading, writing, reciting poetry and coffee time with friends. She was an accomplished seamstress and an exceptional cook and baker, just like her mother before her.
Rachel was born on November 16, 1935 to Jacob Luther and Amma Havard Segrest in Baytown, Texas. Her family moved to Lufkin, where she grew up. She lovingly raised her family in Baytown and later in life began working for Goose Creek ISD as a computer lab manager.
After retiring, she and Brandon moved to Lufkin and built their retirement home. She loved the Lord and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and the Shepards Sunday School class. Her sweet smile and loving ways will be missed by all.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Brandon Spruell of Lufkin; daughter, Dawn Teal and husband Mike of College Station; stepsons, Jeremy Spruell of Santa Fe, Texas and Marek Spruell of Houston; grandchildren, Trey Griffith and wife Jennifer of Houston, Justin Griffith of Houston, Taylor Teal and Tanner Teal, both of College Station; great-grandchildren, Ryland Griffith of Baytown, Jimmy Blake Griffith and Avery Griffith, both of Houston; brothers, Edward Segrest of Cedar Edge, Colorado and David Segrest of Lufkin; sisters, Mittie Goodman and Edwena Anderson, both of Lufkin; special daughter-in-law, Audrey Crawford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Griffith; and brother, Jacob Segrest and Hubert Segrest.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rachel’s memory may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1641 FM 325, Lufkin, TX 75901.
