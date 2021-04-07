Nona Stanley
Graveside services for Nona Stanley, 68, of Huntington will be held Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Huntington Cemetery with Brother Lamar Denby officiating.
Mrs. Stanley was born September 19, 1952 in Lufkin, Texas to Vada Ozell (Buckner) and E.R. Miles, and died Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Conroe.
Mrs. Stanley was a hairdresser at the Lemon Tree and Mane Attraction for 12 years and worked for Texas State Optical for 14 years. She enjoyed camping, and her children and grandchildren were the most important thing in her life. Mrs. Stanley was a member of Highway Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Stanley of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Jason Lynwood and Laura Amber McGaughey of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Megan Michelle and Christopher Murry of Huntington; grandchildren, Colton Dale McGaughey, Matthew Isaac McGaughey, Shelby Ashton Jacob, Mason Devin Murry, and Aubree Nicole Murry, all of Huntington; brother and sister-in-law, Arthur Wayne and Donna Miles of Hudson; special friend, Sharon Nerren of Huntington; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, E.R. Miles; mother, Vada Ozell (Buckner) Lansford; and son, Kenneth Wayne McGaughey.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
