Graveside services for Jerry Lynn Ferguson, 50, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Lufkin with Pastor Myrton Thompson officiating.
Mr. Ferguson was born March 21, 1971, in Lufkin, Texas, to Jerry Ferguson and Betty Jean (Parten) Jones, and died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Ferguson was avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being in the outdoors and enjoyed cooking, especially fried catfish. Mr. Ferguson loved his children and dog Nubbie very much.
He is survived by his daughter, Brooklyn Ferguson of Lufkin; son, Austin Ferguson of Killeen, TX; daughter, Brittany Ferguson of Lufkin; son, Jerry “Bubba” Ferguson of Lufkin; father and stepmother, Jerry “Butch” and Bonna Ferguson of Lufkin; mother, Betty Jean Jones of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Bridgett Ferguson of Hudson; sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Scott Foxworth of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Nicole Ferguson of Apple Springs; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Ferguson was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Curtis Parten and Mary Lou Parten Adkins; paternal grandparents, Austin “Slim” Ferguson and Evie Mae Ferguson; stepfather, Bro. Buddy S. Jones; and aunt, Patricia Berry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Ray Loving, Casey Scott, and Jason Lee.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
