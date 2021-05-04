Memorial graveside services for Charles Alfred Lenderman, 78, of Diboll will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Concord Cemetery in Houston County. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Lenderman was born June 19, 1942 in Crockett, Texas to the late Ila Mae (Blakeway) and William B. Lenderman, and died of natural causes Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Lenderman graduated from Kennard High School and resided most of his adult life in Angelina County. He was an internationally known clock maker. He was active in the Burke Masonic Lodge #833 A.F. & A.M. and a past Worshipful Master. Mr. Lenderman was also a member of the Order of The Eastern Star Burke Chapter #1098.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Angela and Vance Oglesbee of Fairfield, James Lenderman of Diboll, Cheryl and Ken Swiech of Pflugerville, Richard and Amberly Lenderman of Bastrop; grandchildren, Anna Marie Oglesbee and fiancé Chris Long of Austin, Brittani Oglesbee, of Austin, Traci Waldrop Helm of Lufkin, and Michelle Moreau of San Marcos; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Sophie Lenderman of Diboll; mother-in-law, Cora Frizzell of Crockett; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Shirley Frizzell, Charles Ray and Barbara Frizzell, all of Crockett; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rosemary and Paul Giles of Dallas, Dorothy and Stanley Bowman of North Dakota, Anita Lenderman, and Loreta Lenderman, both of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 53 years, Martha Jane Lenderman; sister, Shirlene Lewing; and brothers, Alton Lenderman, Sr. and William Lenderman, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star Burke Chapter #1098 Scholarship Fund, c/o Billie Walker, 2408 N. Raguet Street, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
