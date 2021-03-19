Leo Clark
Services for Leo Clark, 80, of Corrigan, will be held at Noon Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Robert Lankford officiating. Interment will follow in the Wheeler Cemetery in Corrigan.
Mr. Clark was born June 3, 1940 in Diboll, Texas, the son of the late Lottie (Sterpherson) and John Robert Clark. He passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Clark was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was retired from Temple-Inland as an evaporator operator, with 33 years of service. He enjoyed baseball, especially the Houston Astros. Mr. Clark loved music and working outdoors and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Survivors include his wife, Sara Clark of Corrigan; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Irene Clark of Corrigan and Aaron and Alison Clark of Houston; daughters, Renee Witherspoon of Austin and Darla Clark of Dallas; sister, Janell Johnson of Diboll; brother and sister-in-law, Delbert and Doris Clark of Lufkin; grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Jordan, Cori and Delaney; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his daughter, Alisha Clark; brothers, Robert, James and Raymond Clark; and sisters, Rachel, Ravel, Murlene, Imogene and Mary Jane.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
