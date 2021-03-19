Richard Burleson
Funeral services for Richard Burleson, 62, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Mark Wilke officiating. Interment will be held at Myrtle Springs Cemetery in Elkhart.
Mr. Burleson was born July 1, 1958 in Brenham, Texas, to William Burleson and Dorothy Lucille (Lanford) Burleson, and died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Burleson was known as the “Christmas Light Man” around town for his beautifully lit house during Christmas. Richard traveled as often as possible with family and friends. His “Party of Six” was his cruising family. Richard loved barbeque and would hunt for the best restaurants with his son, Brad. Mr. Burleson worked as the service manager of Loving Toyota, previously Loving Honda. His love for Honda and treating people fairly allowed him to become friends with many customers. Mr. Burleson was one of the founding members of Carpenter’s Way Car Care Ministry in Lufkin. Richard wanted nothing more than to tell people about Jesus and encourage their relationship with God. Richard was blessed by many people and in turn, he blessed their lives as well.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Regina Burleson of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Nancy Burleson of Nacogdoches; daughter, Krystal Burleson of Grapeland; daughter and son-in-law, Susanna and Jonas Myr of Germany; granddaughter, Hope Burleson; grandsons, Josiah Burleson and Emil Myr; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Drew Carter of Ingersoll, Canada; sister-in-law, Rhonda Burleson of Mineola; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mr. Burleson was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Samuel Burleson; brother, Jim Burleson; and sister, Mary-Lou Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Noland Miles, Cory Denman, Francisco Montes, Wayne Norsworthy, Marino Jacobo, Jr., and Gregg Tinz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Trae Gerard, Roy Cannon, and James Worley.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 19, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Services will be live-streamed on the Shafer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
