A funeral service for Erwin Dabbs, age 85, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston. Visitation will begin one hour prior to services. Dr. Nathan McBride will officiate. He will be laid to rest at a later date after cremation.
Mr. Dabbs passed away on November 8, 2022. Erwin was born on September 20, 1937, in Anderson County, Texas.
Erwin attended Frankston public schools and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1960 from Stephen F. Austin State University and Master’s in Social Work degree in 1966. After 33 years with Texas Department of Human Services, Mr. Dabbs retired in 1993. He began as a caseworker in 1961 and retired as a Regional Administrator in the Tyler region. Most of his work was in the Austin area where he worked 24 years in both state headquarters and the Austin region. Erwin believed in working and doing things right the first time. He was an advocate for education, children, nature, and civil liberties. Erwin was also a member of the Mt. Vernon Methodist Church in Pert, Texas. He loved history of any kind. One of his greatest passions other than his wife, Louise of 63 years, was classic Chevy’s. His greatest joy was his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandbaby.
After retirement, he was an instructor of Sociology and Marriage and Family at Trinity Valley Community College in Palestine for several years. He also did volunteer work as chairperson of The Community Relations Council in Palestine, as a mentor in the Palestine ISD, and as caretaker of the Dabbs Cemetery in Neches.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lillian (Champion) Dabbs; wife, Louise (Russell) Dabbs; and son, Todd R. Dabbs; In-laws, Chester and Ira (Snyder) Russell; brothers-in-law, Jack Hartman, Chuck Moore, and C.B. Thigpen; and nephew, Chad Williford.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Julie Dabbs of Frankston, Jill Burnett and husband Billy of Huntington; and son, Jed Dabbs and wife Kathy Brown of Denver, CO. His memory will also be treasured by his grandchildren: Amanda Hyden, Jennifer Godfrey-Thurman and fiancé Justin Thurman, Ashley Hyden, Todd Hyden and wife Victoria, Lacey (Peebler) Cummings and husband Marty, and Trace Barrett and wife Taylin. His great-grandchildren are Brooke Godfrey Thurman and fiancé Drew Lemmert, Mason Tarrant, Cody Dickerson, Ethan Godfrey, Alyssa Thurman, Sarah Thurman, Adali Hyden, Tessa Hyden, and Myles Hyden; and great-great-grandchild, Gentry Sage Lemmert. His siblings are Sue Moore of Lufkin, Janet Dabbs-Neal of Frankton, Cindy Dabbs-Smith of Brownsboro, and Becky Pitner and husband Jim of Lindale. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Gladys Thigpen of Lufkin, Verline Hartman of Lufkin, and Laverne Wesley and husband Bill of Lufkin; and brother-in-law, Nunley Russell and wife Anna May of Lufkin.
