Funeral services for Ernesto Lopez, 72, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo, Pastor Enrique Perez, Pastor Mark O’Neill, Pastor Ricardo Coss, and Pastor Hermogenes Fernandez officiating.

Mr. Lopez was born on April 4, 1950, in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico, to the late Pedro Lopez and Maria Luisa (DeJesus) Lopez, and died Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Houston.