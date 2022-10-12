Funeral services for Ernesto Lopez, 72, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo, Pastor Enrique Perez, Pastor Mark O’Neill, Pastor Ricardo Coss, and Pastor Hermogenes Fernandez officiating.
Mr. Lopez was born on April 4, 1950, in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico, to the late Pedro Lopez and Maria Luisa (DeJesus) Lopez, and died Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Houston.
Mr. Lopez was a hard worker and loved his family. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed traveling, playing the guitar, and singing. Mr. Lopez would give the shirt off of his back to help anyone in need and never knew a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Silvia Lopez of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Cesar and Carla Lopez of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Edgar Manuel and Edith J. Lopez of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Jaime and Juliana Lopez of Hudson; granddaughter and husband, Karyme A. and David Ramos of Lufkin; grandson, Cesar Abraham Lopez of Lufkin; grandson, Christian Adrian Lopez of Lufkin; granddaughter, Camila Angelique Lopez of Lufkin; granddaughter, Emila N. Lopez of Hudson; granddaughter, Ellie Y. Lopez of Hudson; granddaughter, Edith M. Lopez of Hudson; granddaughter, Eleni M. Lopez of Hudson; granddaughter, Charlotte G. Lopez of Kingwood; grandson, Kade Lopez of Kingwood; grandson, Robert J. Lopez of Kingwood; granddaughter, Dalia A. Lopez of Kingwood; and brother, Gilberto Lopez of Lufkin.
Mr. Lopez was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Oscar Lopez; and sister, Teresa Martinez.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
