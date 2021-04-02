Eula Marlene Strickland Yoder, 87, formerly of Alto, passed peacefully due to complications of Covid 19 on March 10, 2021. She was laid to rest on March 18, 2021, at Lynches Chapel Cemetery near Alto.
Mrs. Yoder was born August 25, 1933 in Cherokee County, Texas to the late Agnes (Dunsmore) and William Hughie Strickland of Alto, Texas.
Eula was a 1950 graduate of Lufkin High School. She then attended Stephen F. Austin University where she studied Business. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family. Her family fondly recall so many wonderful memories and time spent together. She will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her son, Bill Heishman and wife Donna; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Truman F. Yoder in 2011; and a son, Mike Heishman in 1996.
Marlene spent her lifetime caring for others, and in that spirit the family is asking that donations be made in her honor to Godtel Ministries, 323 Moody Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.