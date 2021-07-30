Bobbie Cannon
Graveside services for Bobbie Cannon, 75, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Huff Creek Cemetery in Jamestown. Mrs. Cannon was born Sept. 13, 1945, and died July 20, 2021. Colonial-Mortuary
Morris Goodner
Services for Morris Goodner, 91, of San Augustine County, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Little’s Chapel Baptist Church in Chireno. He was born Dec. 18, 1929, in Cowlington, Oklahoma, and died July 22, 2021 in San Augustine. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Belinda Kay (Burt) Hubbard
Graveside services for Belinda Kay (Burt) Hubbard, 40, of Houston, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Hillcrest Cemetery in Lufkin. Mrs. Hubbard was born Oct. 12, 1980, and died July 27, 2021, in Houston. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Carlos Malpica
Services for Carlos Malpica, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Rosary will be from 6-7 p.m. tonight. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Malpica was born June 17, 1999, in Lufkin, and died July 23, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Joy Delle (Siegert) Miller
Graveside services for Joy Delle (Siegert) Miller, 73, of Gary City, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Miller was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Columbus and died July 28, 2021, in Gary City. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Elaine Pennington
Services for Elaine Pennington, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Pennington was born Aug. 20, 1952, and died July 21, 2021, in Lufkin.
Bernice Williams
Services for Bernice Williams, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born March 27, 1927, and died July 25, 2021, at Willowbrook Nursing Center in Nacogdoches. All Families Mortuary, directors.
