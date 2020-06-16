Nadine Atwood
Nadine Atwood, 93, of Zavalla died Sunday, June 14, 2020 in a local nursing home. She was born August 13, 1926 in San Augustine, Texas to the late Bonnie (Parrot) and Joe Johnson. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Gwenda and Jerry Hamilton, Sherri and David Haines; and grandchildren and spouses, Rhonda and Don Lanier, Ryan and Carissa Hamilton, Hannah and Brandon White.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Atwood; and son, Dennis Lee Creamer.
The family extends special thanks to the staffs of Southland Healthcare and Affinity Hospice for their loving care.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
