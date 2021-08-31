Visitation for Angela Kay Russell, 49, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Russell was born February 17, 1972 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, August 28, 2021 in a local hospice facility. She graduated from Huntington High School and earned a nursing degree from Angelina College. Ms. Russell was employed with CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial for 17 years. She enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, camping, singing and dancing, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Bobbie Jean (Gibson) and Travis Still, Jr. of Lufkin; father, Jimmy Bryant Russell of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Casandra and Gabriel Tinajero of Lufkin, Amanda and Raul Guillen of Colorado; sons and daughters-in-law, Russell and Haley Marquardt of Huntington, Micheal and Randi Marquardt of Lufkin; grandchildren, Ellie Tinajero, Charlotte Tinajero, Raul Guillen III, Leon Guillen, Carter Guillen, R.J. Marquardt, Graceland Marquardt, Link Marquardt, Ethan Marquardt, Conner Smith, Weston Smith, Kyla Marquardt, and Levi Marquardt; significant other, Bobby Underwood of Huntington; sisters, Heather Russell Knight and husband E.J., and Stacy Netherton, all of Lufkin; brother, Joshua Power of Lufkin; dearest friends, Amy King and Jeri Lynn Vail; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Dewayne Russell; and grandparents, Flora Mae Scott, Gene Gibson, and Irene Adkins.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
