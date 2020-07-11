The prayer chair sits empty, the Bible laid to the side, as George Landrum Dodson, humble servant of God, has heard his Master’s voice calling him home. Born April 17, 1928, in Lufkin, Texas, to George, Sr. and Ruby Mast Dodson; As family members were reading the poem In Immanuel’s Land, Brother Dodson stepped into glory on July 9, 2020.
At a young age, God moved with a mercy most severe and his mother, father and little sister, Patsy, died leaving George and his younger brother Bill as orphans. Bill moved to Nacogdoches to be raised by their Mast grandparents, and George walked across the pasture and into the home of his paternal grandparents, Drury and Mallie Ponder Dodson. The Dodson family owes a great debt to these two people that took in the little orphan and raised him as their own.
At age 17 George became a member of the Civil Air Patrol and learned to fly. After surviving a plane crash, he began looking for answers as to why his life had been spared. God touched him mightily and he was saved in a revival meeting later that year, and from then on his heart burned with a love and peace not of this world. What wondrous love is this, O my soul! That caused the Lord of bliss to bear the dreadful curse for my soul. He joined First Baptist Church of Lufkin, surrendered to the call to preach one week later, and at age 18, George began preaching at a rural Baptist church.
Encouraged by Dr. James Melton Bradford, pastor at First Baptist, he enrolled at Hardin-Simmons Baptist College in Abilene where, at a church service, George met the love of his life, Frances Joyce Homer. George studied English in college and after a brief courtship, married Joyce on June 13, 1948, and he preached that very evening at Herty Baptist Church, near Lufkin. George and Joyce had a love story based on the love God has for His bride, the church. They walked hand in hand through life raising a family and investing their lives and hearts in the church wherever God called them.
George spent most of his life as a pastor and many of those he served simply called him, “Preacher,” the name Joyce herself had given him. In 1965, the family moved from Tulsa to Nacogdoches, and Preacher became the pastor of Fredonia Hill Baptist Church and his legacy during the time there is written on the hearts and minds of God’s people who still speak of him today. Together with Joyce, he served the body of Christ by preaching his Savior’s sacrifice on the cross, and hundreds gave their lives to Jesus. Only eternity will tell the full story of his influence as preacher, teacher, and humble leader.
The work of their lives was to build up the Church, and to serve their Savior and others tirelessly and sacrificially. To this day, the ripple-effect of God’s good work through Preacher and Joyce continues to shape and help countless people across the country. Their influence was instrumental for many, including their own family members, in choosing to go into the ministry. Preacher joined many couples in marriage and his prayers for their lives continued to his last moments here on earth. His lifetime of ministry and personal walk was spent in pursuit of Jesus. “He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?” Micah 6:8
Preacher dedicated his life to his family and his brothers and sisters of faith, and he is remembered as a spiritual father to this community. He devoted his later years to intercessory prayer with his church family at Bethlehem Mission, where he taught, occasionally preached, and was a pillar of faithfulness in the pursuit of revival. All who worshiped with him are forever changed by his prayers and sermons.
Preacher used his role as “Papa” to urge his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to walk in God’s grace. “The lines have fallen to me in pleasant places; yes, I have a good inheritance.” Psalm 16:6
Preacher is survived by his four children: daughter Deborah and husband Michael Haas and their children: Matt and wife Belisa Haas and great grandchildren Stewart, Grace, Dawson, and Chapman; Kelly and husband Jon Land and great granddaughter Jacey and husband Blake Cook, and great, great grandson Drew Christopher Cook; Stacey and husband Josh Plaisance and great grandchildren Aidan, Bryce, and Caylin. Son Milt and wife Kaye Dodson and their children: Jonathan and wife Robie Dodson and great grandchildren Owen, Ellie, and Rosamund; Ben and wife Megan Dodson and great grandchildren Karsten and Lily; Luke and wife Miranda Dodson and great grandchildren Pascal, Dwell, Wynnie and a baby girl due in October. Daughter Gaye and husband Nolan Brown and children: Ethan and wife Julie Francis and great grandchildren Ben and Ayla; Angela and husband Bret Strong and great grandchildren Luke, Ella and Katherine. Son Mark and wife Jennifer Dodson and their children: Joseph and wife Emily Dodson and great grandchildren Atticus, Olive, and Archer; David and wife Lexie Dodson; and Andrew Dodson.
Preacher is greeted by a throng of saints and is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Joyce, parents and brother, Billy Dru, sister, Patsy, sister-in-law, Louise and husband Bill Swart, brother-in-law John and wife, Lorraine, mother-in-law, Grace Coffee, and grandparents. Let the vain world vanish, as from the ship the strand, while glory, glory dwelleth in Immanuel’s land.
The family would like to thank the helpful caregivers at Hospice of East Texas and especially Dr. Mark Cline who provided guidance and compassionate care. Preacher’s final days were filled with sweet visits with family and friends. His voice of humor and wisdom will be greatly missed, but those who loved him are comforted by a time of blessing during his closing days. “He who promised is faithful.” Hebrews 10:23
Private services will be held for the Reverend George Dodson, 92, of Nacogdoches. To view the funeral service online on Saturday, July 11 at 1:30, please visit link: https://www.facebook.com/Multi-Glass-Media-101002058361313/
Preacher will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. And when from death I’m free, I’ll sing and joyful be, and thru eternity, I’ll sing on.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches.
